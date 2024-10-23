You are here: HomeSports2024 10 23Article 1997468

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku named in Premier League Team of the Week

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has earned a spot in the English Premier League's Team of the Week due to his outstanding performance for Leicester City in their remarkable comeback against Southampton.

The Ghanaian player came off the bench to help the Foxes rally from a two-goal deficit to secure a thrilling 3-2 win.

Although he did not score, Issahaku significantly influenced the match by assisting Facundo Buonanotte in the 64th minute, which initiated Leicester's comeback.

Shortly after, he nearly scored himself, hitting the crossbar with a powerful shot, before Jamie Vardy equalized from the penalty spot.

