Ghana winger Frank Acheampong sent off in Henan FC’s stalemate against Nantong Zhiyun FC in Chinese top-flight

Ghanaian international Frank Acheampong received a red card during the Chinese Super League match on Sunday.

The former winger for the Black Stars participated in Henan FC’s away game against Nantong Zhiyun FC at the Rugao Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Regrettably, the Ghanaian forward was shown a straight red card just two minutes before the match concluded,

