Ghana winger Tariqe Fosu scores in Northampton's victory over Crawley Town

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu played a pivotal role in Northampton's impressive 3-0 win against Jojo Wollacot's Crawley Town in League One.

The 28-year-old scored the opening goal just 16 minutes into the match, helping his team secure the victory at Sixfields Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Despite being substituted after 65 minutes, Fosu was awarded Man of the

