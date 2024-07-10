Ghana would've won 2015 AFCON if John Mahama fulfilled promises made by Nkrumah and Acheampong - Rev Osei Kofi

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Rev. Osei Kofi, a member of Ghana's successful 1963 and 1965 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) teams, has sparked a debate by linking Ghana's second-place finish in the 2015 AFCON to unmet promises to former players.



During an open conversation with JoySports, he emphasized the significance of a symbolic gesture made by former president John Dramani Mahama to



Read full articleAFCON champions before the 2015 competition in Equatorial Guinea.



Rev. Kofi argued that this gesture was insufficient to break what he referred to as a historical curse resulting from unfulfilled commitments to previous victorious squads.



Despite Ghana's remarkable run to the 2015 final, where they were ahead in a penalty shootout against Ivory Coast before narrowly losing, Rev. Kofi believes that unresolved promises from Ghana's earlier AFCON victories have impeded future achievements.



He highlighted pledges of housing made by past leaders such as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, commitments that were never honored, leading to a lasting feeling of betrayal among the players.



"When we were heading to Cameroon [for the 2021 AFCON], I heard a prophet on Asempa FM saying that, if [leadership] doesn't remember and support the old champions, they won't progress to the quarter-final, and indeed, we returned with just one point," he remarked.



"No one has placed a curse on the team, but in the Bible, Ecclesiastes chapter 5:4-6 states, 'When you make a vow, do not delay in fulfilling it. It is better not to make a vow than to make one and not fulfill it. Do not let your mouth lead you into sin. And do not protest to the temple messenger, 'My vow was a mistake.' Why should God be angry at what you say and destroy the work of your hands?'" he quoted.



"You [Ghana] assured us of houses, and if you fail to deliver, you will no longer succeed. Does this mean we have cursed you?" he questioned.



"Can you construct a house with $5,000? Those who received $100,000, what did they do to earn that amount? Do you know that upon their return, each one purchased a house?"