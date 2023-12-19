Ghana youngster Mawuli Mensah scores in sixth consecutive game for Betis B in Manchego win

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Mawuli Mensah scored for Real Betis B in their 3-1 win over CD Manchego on Saturday in the Segunda Federation, Group IV.



He now has five goals in five games in the Spanish fourth tier, and six overall in his last six games in all competitions.



Yassin Fekir opened the scoring for the Real Betis B after scored the first goal of the game in the 21st minute to give his side a 1-0 lead.



Ghana’s Mawuli Mensah then added the second goal eight minutes later to put the game behind the visitors before the half hour mark.



18-year-old Yanis Senhadji bagged the third goal of the day 9 minutes after Mensah’s goal to make it 3-0 for Real Betis B.



CD Manchedo scored a consolation goal for his team at the hour mark to end the game 3-1.



Mawuli Mensah will hope his opportunities will come soon with the first team of Real Betis after his impressive performances for the B team.