GhanaWeb's Top Sports Personalities of the Year

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The year 2023 has been a thrilling journey for Ghanaian sports personalities who showcased outstanding performances throughout the year.



The dominant sport, undoubtedly, has been football—the heartbeat of the nation. Although some sports personalities from other disciplines displayed commendable performances, footballers took center stage at all levels.



GhanaWeb presents the Top 5 Sports Personalities of the Year:



Stella Nyamekye:







Stella Nyamekye captained Ghana's U-20 side to victory in the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone U-20 Girls Tournament, capping her captivating performance with four goals. The 17-year-old player was named the best player of the tournament due to how she inspired the Black Princesses to glory.



Ernest Nuamah:







The young forward emerged as one of the breakout stars in the year. Nuamah began the year on a positive note, helping Ghana's U23 side qualify for the U23 AFCON. The former FC Nordjaeslland player made his Black Stars debut in the year, scoring two goals. He also earned accolades as the Young Player of the Year, Best Player for Spring, and Player of the Season in the Danish league.



Joseph Paintsil:







Paintsil secured his position as Ghana's and Africa's highest goal contributor abroad, bagging 18 goals with 14 in the season. This staggering feat resulted in a record-breaking 34-goal contribution in the season. Paintsil had an exceptional season, leading his team to qualify for the Europa competition and securing several match awards.



Thomas Partey:







The Arsenal star stood as a key figure in Mikel Arteta's side last season and continues to do so. Despite battling injuries, Partey's influence at Arsenal remains undeniable. The Ghanaian played a pivotal role in Arsenal's near victory in the Premier League last season and earned recognition as one of the best midfielders in the league.



Mohammed Kudus:







The West Ham starboy clinches the title of the 2023 Sports Personality of the Year. Kudus exhibited skill and talent on the pitch, winning the hearts of fans across the continent. Scoring 18 goals for Dutch club Ajax last season, his remarkable form secured a move to the Premier League, with West Ham paying over 40 million euros for his services. Kudus also showcased his brilliance in the national team, scoring two goals in the year. Since joining the Hammers, Kudus has scored 9 goals, defying his position as a non-striker.



JNA