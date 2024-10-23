Ghanaian Mike Aidoo included in Inter’s squad for Champions League clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Italian-Ghanaian right-back Mike Aidoo has been named in Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan squad for the Champions League match against Young Boys on Wednesday.



Aidoo, a key player for Inter’s U20 team in the Italian Primavera1 league, also participated in the first team's pre-season training.



At just 19 years old, he has garnered attention for his dynamic runs, calmness in challenging situations, and accurate crosses, receiving commendations from Inzaghi.