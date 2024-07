Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghanaian athletes in Strasbourg, France, are urging the government to pay their outstanding allowances before the upcoming Olympic Games.



Despite their past successes in competitions like the World Relay Championships and the African Athletics Championships, the athletes have not received their bonuses.



They stressed the importance of receiving their payments promptly to boost their morale for the Olympics.