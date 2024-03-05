Ghanaian boxer thrown out of Olympic qualifiers for failing weight standards

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: GNA

Ghanaian lightweight boxer Jonathan Tetteh was disqualified for not meeting the weight threshold in his category at the 2024 Olympic Boxing World Qualifiers.



The boxer, who is popularly known as ‘Worldwide’, was supposed to weigh 80kg but was at 80.60 kg, preventing him from competing in the prelims.



His German opponent, Schumann Kevin Boakye, had a walkover into the next round.



With Tetteh’s elimination, Ghana is left with four boxers from the World qualifiers who are seeking to get a spot at this year’s Olympics.



Sensational Theo Allotey has won his first battle, while Samuel Takyi, the ‘Ring Warrior’ is also hoping to beat his Japanese opponent.