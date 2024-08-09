Ghanaian clubs can’t pay players $2,000 – Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, the head coach of Legon Cities, has stated that no club in the Ghana Premier League is capable of offering a minimum salary of $2,000 to its players.



In an interview with Kessben FM, reported by Footballghana.com, Fabin linked the significant player exodus from the local league to financial constraints and urged the government to



Read full articleinvest in the domestic league to enhance its financial stability.



He emphasized that the Ghanaian top-flight league is comparable to other African leagues; however, the financial health of Ghanaian clubs is lacking.



“It ultimately comes down to finances. If clubs in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Rwanda can attract our top talents and offer salaries of $4,000 and $5,000 monthly, while players in Ghana, such as those at Kotoko, earn only GHS 10,000, which is less than $1,000 when compared to salaries in other African nations, it is understandable that our players will seek opportunities elsewhere.



“Ghanaian clubs are unable to meet the $2,000 salary threshold for players. Some countries that were once behind us in football development are now surpassing us by offering better financial packages to our players.



“Our league has potential, but it is fundamentally a financial issue. If our leaders were to invest in the league as some other nations do, we could achieve greater success. Government support for our league is crucial; with such assistance, we could retain many of our top players. Without it, the trend of player departures will persist, and the government must provide financial backing to revitalize our league,” he remarked.