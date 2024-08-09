You are here: HomeSports2024 08 09Article 1968479

Ghanaian clubs can’t pay players $2,000 – Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, the head coach of Legon Cities, has stated that no club in the Ghana Premier League is capable of offering a minimum salary of $2,000 to its players.

In an interview with Kessben FM, reported by Footballghana.com, Fabin linked the significant player exodus from the local league to financial constraints and urged the government to

