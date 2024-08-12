You are here: HomeSports2024 08 12Article 1969280

Ghanaian defender Bobby Amartey signs first professional deal at Leicester City

Bobby Amartey, a Ghanaian teenager, has signed his first professional contract with Leicester City, a club in the English Premier League.

At just 18 years old, Amartey joined the Foxes at the age of 12 and has successfully progressed through the youth ranks to secure this professional opportunity.

After demonstrating impressive performance with the development squad last

