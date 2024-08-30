Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn nears loan move to Werder Bremen

Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Derrick Köhn is reportedly on the verge of joining Werder Bremen on loan from Galatasaray.



As the transfer window approaches its conclusion, various sources indicate that Köhn may provide the essential support for Werder Bremen's left wing.



Sky was the first to disclose Bremen's interest in Köhn, and the club is currently engaged in serious discussions with Galatasaray.



DeichStube, a platform closely associated with the club, has confirmed that Bremen has come to an agreement with the player, while negotiations with the Turkish club are still in progress.



Turkish journalist Ertan Süzgün has stated that a deal between Bremen and Galatasaray has already been finalized, with Köhn anticipated to arrive in Bremen by Friday at the latest.