Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

German-Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn has returned to training with Turkish champions Galatasaray in preparation for the upcoming season.



Kohn, who plays as a left-back, was instrumental in helping the team secure the league title last season after joining them in the winter transfer window.



He reunited with his teammates at the club's training facility on Thursday to



Read full articlekick off preparations for the new campaign.



The team is scheduled to head to Austria next week for further pre-season training, with Galatasaray lined up to play a number of friendly matches in Raiffeisen.