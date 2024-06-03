Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjetey staying put at Basel despite interest from a French club

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

A confirmation has been received that Jonas Adjei Adjetey, the Ghanaian defender, will continue to be a part of FC Basel, the Swiss giants, despite attracting attention from a French club.



Adjetey's exceptional performances for Basel in the recently concluded season have sparked significant interest from an undisclosed club in France.



Adjetey, who initially joined Basel's U21 team from Berekum Chelsea in August 2022, was subsequently promoted to the senior team last season. A



As a 20-year-old former Ghana U20 defender, he made a total of eleven appearances in the Swiss Super League.



Despite the interest shown by the French club and other teams, Adjetey will remain with his current club, Basel.