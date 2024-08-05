You are here: HomeSports2024 08 05Article 1966835

Ghanaian defender Morrison Agyemang scores winning goal for HNK Sibenik in 2-1 win over Osijek

Ghanaian international Morrison Agyemang showcased his talent for HNK Sibenik on Sunday evening, netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 triumph over NK Osijek in the Croatian HNL.

Agyemang, who made the transition to HNK Sibenik from Cheetah FC in February 2024, played a pivotal role in the team's promotion to the top division in May 2024.



