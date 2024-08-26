Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei makes injury in FC Lorient’s win over Grenoble Foot

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian international Nathaniel Adjei made a notable return from injury during FC Lorient's triumph over Grenoble Foot 38 in the French Ligue 2. The adaptable defender had a brief stint on the field as Lorient secured a 2-0 victory against their rivals on Saturday.



Adjei, who transferred to Lorient from Hammarby, had been sidelined since May due to an injury sustained in a match against Olympique Marseille during the penultimate game of the 2022-23 season.



After nearly four months away from competitive play, the Ghanaian defender re-entered the pitch with a substitute appearance against Grenoble Foot 38.



He was brought on in the 86th minute and demonstrated promising performance for the Merlus. FC Lorient manager Olivier Pantaloni expressed his satisfaction with Adjei's return, stating, "I'm delighted to see him on the pitch. He has done a lot of work to be here today, so I'm pleased," during the post-match press conference.



Adjei aims to increase his playing time in the upcoming match against Amiens on Sunday, having made 15 appearances for the Brittany-based club last season.