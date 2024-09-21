Ghanaian defender Steffen Nkansah scores late equalizer in Erzgebirge Aue's thrilling draw with Unterhaching

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

German-born Ghanaian defender Steffen Nkansah netted a vital late equalizer, helping Erzgebirge Aue secure a 2-2 draw against Unterhaching in the German Bundesliga 3 on Friday night.



The match at Uhlsport Park featured an exciting exchange of goals, with Unterhaching taking a 2-1 lead before Nkansah's late intervention.



Erzgebirge Aue initially took the lead with Marcel Bär's goal in the 44th minute, but Unterhaching quickly turned the tide with goals from Sebastian Maier and Lenn Jastremski in the 62nd and 65th minutes.