Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku feature in Leicester City's defeat to Aston Villa

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Leicester City experienced a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa during a Premier League match on Saturday afternoon, with Ghanaian players Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku participating in the game.



Ayew, who began the match as the primary striker, played for 68 minutes, while winger Issahaku also started and was on the field for 67 minutes.



Although Leicester City maintained control of possession, they faced difficulties in generating significant scoring opportunities, whereas Aston Villa demonstrated greater efficiency in front of goal.



The visitors opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a goal from Amadou Onana. Leicester City attempted to respond with a determined effort but fell further behind when Jhon Duran extended Villa’s lead in the 63rd minute.