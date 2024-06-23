You are here: HomeSports2024 06 23Article 1953191

Sports News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

    

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian football stars pay respect to Paramount Chief of Dagban ahead of All Star Festival

Ghanaian football stars Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, and Mubarak Wakaso have visited the Paramount Chief of Dagban, Yaa Naa Yakubu Abukari II, in Yendi as a gesture of cultural respect and unity.

Their visit precedes the upcoming All-Star Festival organized by The BAC Group, aiming to promote Ghanaian culture and connect international stars with local communities.

The festival, held in Tamale, will feature a series of events culminating in a football match, offering a unique opportunity for fans to interact with their favorite players.

The BAC Group is working diligently to ensure a successful event, following the festival's previous editions in Accra and Dormaa.

