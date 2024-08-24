You are here: HomeSports2024 08 24Article 1973312

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Charles-Jesaja Herrmann's header sparks Amstetten's comeback victory over Sturm Graz II

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Charles-Jesaja Herrmann Charles-Jesaja Herrmann

Charles-Jesaja Herrmann, a forward of Ghanaian descent born in Germany, was instrumental in Amstetten's 3-1 comeback victory over Sturm Graz II in the Austrian Bundesliga 2.

The encounter, held at the Ertl Glas-Stadion, saw Herrmann take to the field from the start, contributing for 77 minutes.

Amstetten encountered an early challenge when Peter Kiedl scored with a

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment