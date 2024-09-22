Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei scores and assists in Leyton Orient big win over Stockport County

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Daniel Agyei delivered an outstanding performance for Leyton Orient during their 4-1 triumph against Stockport County on Saturday in the English League One.



Playing for 84 minutes, Agyei made significant contributions with one goal and one assist in the commanding win at Edgeley Park.



Leyton Orient started strong in the seventh round match, netting two goals in the first half from Ethan Galbraith at the 12th and 17th minutes.



Although Stockport managed to score in the second half through Jack Diamond, Agyei quickly restored the lead by scoring in the 57th minute, assisted by Dominic Ball.