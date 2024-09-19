Ghanaian forward Edmund Baidoo's masterclass assist and brilliance seals win for Red Bull Salzburg U19 in UEFA Youth League

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

On Wednesday afternoon, Ghanaian winger Edmund Baidoo shone brightly, leading Red Bull Salzburg U19 to a thrilling 3-2 win against Sparta Praha U-19 in a captivating UEFA Youth League match held at the Football pitch Lokomotiva Praha in Prague.



Baidoo not only shone brightly but also delivered a vital assist that enabled Salzburg to secure all available points.



Salzburg gained an early advantage thanks to Baidoo's brilliance, but Vojtech Hranos sparked a resurgence for Sparta in the 52nd minute.