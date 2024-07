Sports News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghanaian-born Belgian forward Francis Amuzu scored for Anderlecht in a friendly match against Braga, despite their 2-1 defeat.



The 24-year-old attacker's goal helped his team secure an equalizer, but Braga ultimately emerged victorious.



Amuzu will be looking to maintain his form as he aims for a starting role in the upcoming season. His current contract with Anderlecht is set to expire in 2025.