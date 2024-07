Sports News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Jalal Abdulai, the Ghanaian forward, played a key role in IF Elfsborg's important victory over Mjällby in the Swedish top flight.



The 19-year-old scored two goals and contributed to his team's 3-1 win at the Borås Arena.



He was substituted after 77 minutes, leaving a lasting impact on the game.



Abdulai's early goal, just one minute into the match, set the tone for Elfsborg's dominant performance.