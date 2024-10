Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Kwaku Karikari scored for his team, AC Horsens, during their away victory against FC Fredericia in the Danish First Division on Saturday.



Karikari's goal marked his second of the league season, contributing to Horsens' 2-1 comeback win at Monjasa Park in Fredericia.



The home team took the lead in the match in the 16th minute, with a goal from forward Oscar Buch.