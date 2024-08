Sports News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Kwame Peprah, a Ghanaian international, displayed exceptional skill as he scored a hat-trick to lead Kerala Blasters to an impressive 8-0 victory over Mumbai City in the Indian Durand Cup.



Peprah netted two goals in the first half and completed his hat-trick in the second half.



Noah Sadaoui, a Morocco international, also contributed to the team's success



by scoring two goals in the match.



This outstanding performance further solidifies Peprah's position as a key player for the Indian Super League outfit.