Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang nets 10th league goal of the season

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang scored for Charlotte FC in their impressive 3-0 win against DC United during a Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Saturday night.



This goal marked Agyemang's 10th of the season, contributing to Charlotte's strong performance in the final round of the regular season at Audi Field in Washington DC.



Spanish midfielder Pep Biel initiated the scoring just 13 minutes into the second half, giving Charlotte an early lead.



Agyemang then extended the advantage in the 75th minute, finishing a play set up by Brandt Bronico and USA captain Tim Ream.