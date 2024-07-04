Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang scores and sees red in Charlotte FC's clash with Inter Miami

Sports News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang has continued his impressive scoring form in Major League Soccer (MLS) despite receiving his first career red card in Charlotte FC's recent match against Eastern Conference leaders Inter Miami.



Agyemang scored his sixth goal of the season, equalizing for Charlotte FC just before halftime after Robert Taylor had opened the scoring for Inter Miami.



However, Benjamin Cremaschi's late goal secured a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami.



Agyemang's red card in injury time capped a bittersweet evening for him, marking his second consecutive defeat with Charlotte FC.