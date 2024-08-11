Ghanaian midfield prospect Vincent Mobilla training with Chelsea in England

Sports News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Sixteen-year-old Ghanaian football talent Vincent Mobilla is currently on trial with English Premier League club Chelsea.



The Samba Stars Academy product has impressed the club with his recent performances, leading to this opportunity.



If successful, Mobilla could join Chelsea's junior team, continuing his development at the prestigious club.



Known for his attacking prowess, sharp passing, and strong defensive skills, Mobilla has the potential to excel in Europe.



This trial marks a pivotal moment in his young career, possibly paving the way for a move to European football.