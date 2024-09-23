Ghanaian midfielder Dauda Seidu Yussif scores but APR FC fall to Pyramids in CAF Champions League

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Dauda Seidu Yussif found the net for APR FC, yet his goal was not enough to prevent the team from suffering a loss in the CAF Champions League this past weekend.



Although the team was eliminated in the second leg of the preliminary round, Seidu emerged as a significant contributor for the Rwandan club.



He opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the game, but the home team responded swiftly, equalizing with a goal from Mohamed Chibi before the halftime break.