Ghanaian midfielder Dauda Seidu Yussif scores but APR FC fall to Pyramids in CAF Champions League

Ghanaian midfielder Dauda Seidu Yussif found the net for APR FC, yet his goal was not enough to prevent the team from suffering a loss in the CAF Champions League this past weekend.

Although the team was eliminated in the second leg of the preliminary round, Seidu emerged as a significant contributor for the Rwandan club.

He opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the game, but the home team responded swiftly, equalizing with a goal from Mohamed Chibi before the halftime break.

