Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna joins Moldovan club Pretrocub

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna has officially completed a move to Moldovan side FC Petrocub Hincesti.

The former Real Tamale United captain has joined the club on loan from Al Hilal in Sudan for the remainder of the season.

Abagna made his debut for Petrocub during a 5-0 victory over Balti in the Moldovan topflight league, coming on as a substitute in the second half.

The club confirmed his arrival, highlighting his position as a central midfielder and his previous appearances for the Ghana national team.

With high expectations for his performance, Abagna is set to play a crucial role for FC Petrocub Hincesti under the leadership of Nana Yaw Amponsah.

He will be joining fellow Ghanaians Razak Abalora and Seidu Bassit at the club.

