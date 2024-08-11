Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah’s debut for Norwich City ends in defeat at Oxford United

Sports News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah's debut for Norwich City was marked by disappointment, as his team faced a defeat against Oxford United in the opening match of the English Championship.



The Black Stars player made a substitute appearance as the Canaries lost 2-0 to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.



Amankwah came on for Liam Gibbs at the



beginning of the second half but was unable to alter the course of the match for his team on this inaugural day.



Despite his limited time on the pitch, the Ghana international displayed moments of skill, providing manager Johannes Thorup with optimism regarding the summer signing.



Oxford United took the lead in the 28th minute with a goal from Mark Harris, allowing the hosts to enter halftime with an advantage.



Following the break, the home side secured their victory with a second goal from Cameron Brannagan.



Amankwah joined Norwich City last Friday from Red Bull Salzburg, signing a four-year contract with an option for an additional year.



He has yet to complete a full training session with the club, having made his debut less than 24 hours after finalizing the transfer.



The midfielder aims to make a strong impact for Norwich City in the 2024/25 Championship season.



Having already debuted for the Black Stars, he aspires to solidify his position within the team, having received his first call-up in March 2024, where he played against Nigeria and Uganda.