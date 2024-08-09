You are here: HomeSports2024 08 09Article 1968500

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah shares excitement after sealing Norwich City move

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Forson Amankwah Forson Amankwah

Forson Amankwah, a promising young talent from Ghana, has expressed his enthusiasm following his transfer to Norwich City, a club in the English Championship.

The highly regarded midfielder has made the move from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg as the new season approaches.

Amankwah has signed a four-year contract, which includes an option for an additional year,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment