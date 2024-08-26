Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo on target for Elfsborg in win over IFK Göteborg

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo showcased an exceptional performance, contributing significantly to Elfsborg's triumph over IFK Göteborg in the Swedish premier league.



The 25-year-old played for 72 minutes as Elfsborg achieved a comfortable 3-1 victory at home during the week 20 match on Sunday.



Baidoo initiated the scoring for Elfsborg in the 33rd minute, capitalizing on a pass



from Ahmed Qasem.



The home side entered the halftime interval with a lead at the Borås Arena.



In a remarkable display during the second half, the hosts added two more goals, courtesy of Emil Holten and Ahmed Qasem, to secure the win.



Holten, a Danish international, extended Elfsborg's lead in the 58th minute, while Ahmed Qasem finalized the scoreline for the home team.



Baidoo has demonstrated consistent performance for Elfsborg over the past two seasons, netting vital goals for the club.



This season, he has recorded seven goals and provided four assists in 19 matches in the Swedish top-flight.



His fellow countrymen, Terry Yegbe and Jalal Abdulai, also played a role in Elfsborg's success on their home ground.