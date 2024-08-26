You are here: HomeSports2024 08 26Article 1973753

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo on target for Elfsborg in win over IFK Göteborg

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo showcased an exceptional performance, contributing significantly to Elfsborg's triumph over IFK Göteborg in the Swedish premier league.

The 25-year-old played for 72 minutes as Elfsborg achieved a comfortable 3-1 victory at home during the week 20 match on Sunday.

Baidoo initiated the scoring for Elfsborg in the 33rd minute, capitalizing on a pass

