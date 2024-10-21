You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996724

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Mukadas Abdul Samed makes debut for FC Koper in Slovenia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mukadas Abdul Samed Mukadas Abdul Samed

Young Ghanaian midfielder Mukadas Abdul Samed finally made his debut for FC Koper in an exciting yet disappointing 4-3 loss to Primorje in the Slovenian PrvaLiga last Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who transferred to Koper from EurAfrica in Greater Accra last month, began the match and was on the field for 56 minutes before being replaced.

Abdul Samed had been eagerly anticipating his chance in the first team, having previously played in three league matches with the U19 squad.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment