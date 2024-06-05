Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Moses leaves Portuguese side Arouca

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Moses has officially left Arouca, a top-tier Portuguese club, after an impressive eight-year stint.



Moses played a crucial role in Arouca's incredible journey from the third division to the top-flight league, demonstrating his talent and commitment.



Despite limited playing time last season, with only three appearances, Moses' contributions to the club's success will always be remembered.



Throughout his time at Arouca, the 25-year-old made 34 appearances, showcasing his experience and expertise.



Now a free agent, Moses has the chance to explore new opportunities and challenges in his career, potentially attracting interest from clubs both in Portugal and abroad.



