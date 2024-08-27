Ghanaian prospect Edmund Baidoo set to join RB Salzburg

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Austrian club RB Salzburg is on the verge of finalizing the acquisition of Ghanaian teenager Edmund Baidoo in the current summer transfer window.



The Bundesliga side has reportedly reached an agreement with Sogndal for a transfer fee of €3.3 million, along with an additional €1.2 million in potential bonuses, to secure the services of the 18-year-old player.



Baidoo is anticipated to sign a long-term contract with the Austrian champions and will officially join the team for the 2024/25 season.



Since joining Sogndal in March 2024, Baidoo has made a notable impact during his brief time with the Norwegian club, having previously signed with Sogndal after departing from the Ghanaian Division Two team, AsanSka Football Club.