Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea selected for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been chosen to officiate at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, set to take place in Cameroon from January 13 to February 11, 2024.



This marks his second consecutive selection for the prestigious tournament, following his debut appearance in the previous edition held in Cameroon.



Laryea has established himself as a respected official in African football, with a wealth of experience in various capacities, including youth tournaments, club competitions, and women's events.



While he has yet to serve as a centre referee in AFCON, he successfully debuted as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the match between Algeria and Libya.



The Confederation of African Football released a list of 26 centre referees, 30 assistant referees, and 12 VAR officials selected for the upcoming tournament on December 21, 2023.



Laryea's inclusion in this lineup highlights his dedication and proficiency as a referee, earning him recognition among the continent's top officials.



The 2023 AFCON promises to be an exciting event, bringing together some of the finest football talent from across Africa.



As a representative of Ghana, Daniel Laryea's participation is a source of pride for the country. It underscores the nation's commitment to upholding the highest refereeing standards in international football.



Send your news stories to [email protected]