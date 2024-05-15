Ghanaian software developer making waves in Norway with exceptional football skills

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Sarfo Antwi, a highly-regarded software developer from Ghana, has been gaining recognition in Norway for his exceptional football abilities, all while effectively managing his professional career and his love for the sport.



After relocating from Ghana to Norway two years ago to pursue a career in the technology sector, Antwi actively participated in the local football league.



During a recent league match on Monday evening, Antwi displayed his football prowess by not only scoring a goal but also earning a penalty for his team, IL Express, who competes in the fourth-tier league.



The match concluded with a resounding 3-0 victory for IL Express against their opponents, Jerv.



Antwi's remarkable aptitude in both the tech industry and the football field has attracted attention and admiration, showcasing his diverse talents.



His seamless integration of work and passion serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the potential for individuals to pursue various interests and excel in multiple domains simultaneously.