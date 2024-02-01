Ghanaian sports journalists secure permit for protest against GFA and Sports Ministry

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Ghanaian sports journalists have obtained a police permit to organize a nationwide demonstration, expressing their discontent with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Ministry following Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The Black Stars' subpar campaign at AFCON 2023, culminating in an early exit after a crucial defeat to Cape Verde and defensive lapses in subsequent games, has prompted notable sports journalists, including 'Sports Obama' Saddick Adams, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo), and Veronica Commey, to spearhead the demonstration.



Scheduled for February 14, 2024, the protest aims to hold authorities accountable for the national team's recent underwhelming performances and calls for urgent measures to ensure improved outcomes in major competitions.



The journalists also demand the immediate dissolution of the GFA's Committee tasked with appointing a new coach, asserting that the decision is premature and advocating for a comprehensive assessment following the team's dismal showing.



Ghanaians, football enthusiasts, and concerned citizens are expected to join the demonstration, uniting in solidarity with the sports journalists to advocate for positive changes within Ghana's football administration.



