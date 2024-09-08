Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan scores stunning debut goal for Juventus Next Gen

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan had an impressive debut for Juventus Next Gen, scoring a stunning volley in their Serie C match against Catania.



Despite his goal, Juventus Next Gen lost 3-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta.



Afena-Gyan, on loan from Cremonese, struggled for form and game time in recent seasons but hopes to revive his career with this strong start.



The 21-year-old's debut goal offers a promising sign as he aims to secure more playing time and goals throughout the season.