Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams shines in Athletic Bilbao's narrow defeat to Barcelona

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams delivered an impressive performance for Athletic Bilbao, even as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday evening.



The match, held at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, featured Williams starting and playing for 78 minutes, while his brother, Spanish Ghanaian winger Nico Williams, completed the entire match.







Read full article/> Inaki Williams, a striker for the Black Stars, showcased notable statistics, including a 69% pass accuracy, the creation of one scoring opportunity, 24 touches, perfect long ball accuracy, and a 44% success rate in aerial duels. Additionally, he made a defensive contribution with one clearance and two recoveries.



Barcelona opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a goal from Lamine Yamal, but Bilbao equalized shortly before halftime with a penalty converted by Oihan Sancet in the 42nd minute. The decisive goal for Barcelona came in the 75th minute from Robert Lewandowski, assisted by Pedri.



Despite the defeat, Williams' performance stood out as a positive aspect for Athletic Bilbao, who are set to face Valencia in their upcoming league match on August 28th.