You are here: HomeSports2024 08 25Article 1973438

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams shines in Athletic Bilbao's narrow defeat to Barcelona

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Inaki Williams Inaki Williams

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams delivered an impressive performance for Athletic Bilbao, even as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday evening.

The match, held at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, featured Williams starting and playing for 78 minutes, while his brother, Spanish Ghanaian winger Nico Williams, completed the entire match.



Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment