Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt faces uncertain future

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt is facing an unclear future as he gets ready to depart from KSV Holstein.



Due to the lack of playing opportunities at the second-division club, it has been suggested that he look into other options instead of another temporary transfer.



Kicker mentioned that talks have already begun between Kiel officials and Wriedt's camp to find new clubs where the 29-year-old can continue his career.



A source close to the situation disclosed that extending Wriedt's current contract, which runs until 2025, is no longer necessary as a loan deal would not be beneficial for either party.