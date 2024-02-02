Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor open to representing Rwanda

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor has expressed his openness to considering a change in nationality if Rwanda extends an offer to showcase his skills and contribute to the success of the national team.



The 20-year-old striker has been making waves in the Rwandan league, notably scoring both goals for Police FC in their victory over APR to secure the Heroes Cup.



Despite his talent, Agblevor is yet to make an appearance in any national team, prompting him to express his willingness to represent Rwanda should they extend an invitation.



“If Rwanda wants to naturalize me, why not? I am 100 percent available and I am ready to play for them,” Agblevor stated in an interview with Times Sports.



Agblevor made the move to Police FC from Musanze FC in January 2024 for a transfer fee of $20,000. His impressive performance included scoring ten goals in the first round of the league before being signed by the Security service club.



Peter's father, James Agblevor, is a former player for Swedru All Blacks.