You are here: HomeSports2024 07 23Article 1962581

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian talent Josh Acheampong joins Chelsea's USA tour squad

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Josh Acheampong Josh Acheampong

Chelsea's rising star, Josh Acheampong, born in England with Ghanaian heritage, has been chosen to join the club's upcoming tour of the United States, marking a significant achievement in his budding career.

Acheampong, recognized as one of Chelsea's most promising prospects, played a crucial role in the club's academy team during the 2023/24 season.

The young Ghanaian made his debut for the first team in March 2024, under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino, in a home win against Tottenham.

His impressive performances earned him his first professional contract at the start of 2024. Acheampong's standout moment came when he scored a header in the U18 Premier League national final against Manchester United, despite Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment