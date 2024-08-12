You are here: HomeSports2024 08 12Article 1969265

Sports News of Monday, 12 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian teenager Fatawu Ganiwu features for Chelsea U18 side in clash against Manchester Utd U18

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fatawu Ganiwu Fatawu Ganiwu

Ghanaian international Fatawu Ganiwu participated in a match for Chelsea's U18 team on Saturday, facing off against the U18 squad of Manchester United.

Currently undergoing trials with the English club, Ganiwu has been training with the youth team for a considerable period.

The promising midfielder, who has previously undergone trials with clubs such as RC Lens and

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment