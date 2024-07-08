Ghanaian teenager Francis Gyimah joins Stoke City

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Ghanaian teenager Francis Gyimah has finalized a transfer to Stoke City in the English Championship during the current transfer window.



The English-born Ghanaian, who left Liverpool this summer, has secured a new team and is anticipated to progress in his development at Stoke City.



Gyimah has officially signed with Stoke City and is set to play for the U23



team in the Premier League 2 in the upcoming season.



Stoke City's Academy Director, Gareth Owen, discussed the acquisition of the young Ghanaian, stating, "Francis spent the latter part of the season with us after an agreement with Liverpool."



"He's an athletic left-back, highly recommended with an enormous amount of potential."



"Left-backs with his physical output who can defend and attack are in short supply in professional football, so we are delighted he has joined us."



The 17-year-old left-back has displayed promising performances and is expected to achieve great success in his football career.



Gyimah, with Ghanaian parentage, is seen as a future asset for the Black Stars.



This move represents an exciting milestone in Gyimah's career, and fans will be eager to see him in action for Stoke City and potentially the Ghana national team in the future.