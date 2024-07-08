You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958198

Ghanaian teenager Francis Gyimah joins Stoke City

Ghanaian teenager Francis Gyimah has finalized a transfer to Stoke City in the English Championship during the current transfer window.

The English-born Ghanaian, who left Liverpool this summer, has secured a new team and is anticipated to progress in his development at Stoke City.

Gyimah has officially signed with Stoke City and is set to play for the U23

