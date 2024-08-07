You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967603

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey helps Ludogorets to beat Qarabag 2-1 with 10 men

Bernard Tekpetey, the Ghanaian international, played for Ludogorets on Tuesday evening as the team secured a 2-1 victory against Qarabag, despite being reduced to ten players.

The skilled winger was included in the starting lineup for the Bulgarian side during the first leg of their penultimate qualifying match for a spot in the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage.

