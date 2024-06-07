Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu backs Ghana to secure 2026 World Cup qualification

Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Braydon Manu, the German-born Ghanaian winger, has sent his best wishes to the Black Stars as they strive to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.



Ghana recently ended a seven-game winless streak with a vital win over Mali in their most recent qualifier, improving their chances of progressing to the tournament.



Manu, who was first called up to the Black Stars by CK Akonnor in 2022 for World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa, watched both games from the sidelines and did not make his debut.