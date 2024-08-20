You are here: HomeSports2024 08 20Article 1971770

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku assists in Leicester's draw against Spurs

Fatawu Issahaku Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku significantly contributed to Leicester City's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening by providing a key assist during the exciting match.

The encounter, which took place at King Power Stadium, featured Tottenham controlling both possession and shot attempts; however, Leicester's determination allowed them to secure a point.

Tottenham opened the scoring in the 29th

